Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 9, 2019
Glenn D. McQuilkin
Glenn Dwight McQuilkin, 85, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 29 years.
He was a retired area manager for JR Simplot.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Philip R. Boucher
Philip Richard Boucher, 87, died Nov. 6 at home in Richland.
He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1962.
He was a retired hydraulic engineer for the U.S. Geological Survey.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Viola B. Thibault
Viola Barron Thibault, 100, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.
She was born in Angelina County, Texas, and lived in Kennewick since 1948.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela ‘Pam’ Middleton
Pamela “Pam” Louise Middleton, 60, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 7 in Yakima.
She was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Eric J. Knight
Eric John Knight, 30, of Eltopia, died Nov. 6 in Spokane.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Mesa resident.
He worked for the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice L. Nolan
Alice Lydia Nolan, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Pasco.
She was born in Butternut, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a retired artist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
