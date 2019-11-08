Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 9, 2019

Glenn D. McQuilkin

Glenn Dwight McQuilkin, 85, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 29 years.

He was a retired area manager for JR Simplot.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Philip R. Boucher

Philip Richard Boucher, 87, died Nov. 6 at home in Richland.

He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1962.

He was a retired hydraulic engineer for the U.S. Geological Survey.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Viola B. Thibault

Viola Barron Thibault, 100, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Angelina County, Texas, and lived in Kennewick since 1948.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela ‘Pam’ Middleton

Pamela “Pam” Louise Middleton, 60, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 7 in Yakima.

She was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Eric J. Knight

Eric John Knight, 30, of Eltopia, died Nov. 6 in Spokane.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Mesa resident.

He worked for the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice L. Nolan

Alice Lydia Nolan, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Pasco.

She was born in Butternut, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a retired artist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.