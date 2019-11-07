Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 8, 2019

Debra L. Pheasant

Debra Lee Pheasant, 60, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a retired cook.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol A. Toler

Carol Ann Toler, 74, died Oct. 26 at home in Benton City.

She was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2009.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald L. Cook

Ronald L. Cook, 78, died Nov. 6 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 47 years.

He was a retired purchasing agent for the Franklin County PUD.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Penny L. Walter

Penny Lee Walter, 63, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.

She was a legal supervisor for Washington Collectors.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gwynn Willoughby

Gwynn Willoughby, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Overton, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for 72 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles J. Claybrook

Charles Jonathan Claybrook, 57, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a computer programmer for KIE Supply.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas L. Sizely

Thomas Lonnie Sizely, 58, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He lived in Pasco for 30 years.

He retired from work in the roofing industry.

ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Charlene (Slack) Davis

Charlene L. (Slack) Davis, 66, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a retired custodian for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon L. Day

Vernon Leroy Day, 87, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lingle, Wyo., and lived in the Kennewick for 55 years.

He was a retired instrument tech for Energy Northwest.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome D. Sells

Jerome Donald Sells, 70, of Connell, died Nov. 5 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born in Scotia, Calif., and lived in Connell for more than 30 years.

He was a retired construction laborer.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.