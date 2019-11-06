Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 6, 2019

By Tri-City Herald staff

Deanna M. Towne

Deanna Marie Towne, 45, died Oct. 30 at home in West Richland.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

She was a medical coder.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bernard H. Stewart

Bernard Henry Stewart, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 5 in Pasco.

He was born in Sidney, Neb., and lived in Pasco for 25 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

