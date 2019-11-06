Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 6, 2019
Deanna M. Towne
Deanna Marie Towne, 45, died Oct. 30 at home in West Richland.
She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
She was a medical coder.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Bernard H. Stewart
Bernard Henry Stewart, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 5 in Pasco.
He was born in Sidney, Neb., and lived in Pasco for 25 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments