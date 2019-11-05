Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 6, 2019

John P. Keenan

John P. Keenan, 86, died Nov. 1 at home in Richland.

He was born in Hornell, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1956.

He was a retired chemical engineer for Westinghouse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda (Ehrhardt) Romine

Linda Carol (Ehrhardt) Romine, 71, of West Richland, died Oct. 31 in Pasco.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired from the Benton County Sheriffs Office.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Irene I. Thomas

Irene Iris Thomas, 98, of Grandview, died Nov. 5 in Grandview.

She was born in Moxee and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.