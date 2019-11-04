Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 5, 2019

Beverly J. Perry

Beverly Jean Perry, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima, and lived in Kennewick since 1957.

She was a retired secretary for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael A. Hubschman

Michael Andrew Hubschman, 50, of Kennewick, died Nov. 2 in Richland.

He was born in Richmond, Va., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

He was a self-employed mechanic.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Theodore J. Carratt

Theodore James Carratt, 80, of Grandview, died Oct. 29 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Goldendale, and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired science and math teacher at Grandview High School.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen C. Lizotte

Helen Christina Lizotte, 93, of Richland, died Nov. 1 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Jerome, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 56 years.

She was a retired assistant manager in the banking industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nadezhda P. Bebeleu

Nadezhda P. Bebeleu, 81, of Pasco, died Nov. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Hasnasenii Noi, Moldova, and lived in Pasco for 23 years.

She was a retired farm laborer in Moldova.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

George L. Wall

George Luther Wall, 86, of Richland, died Nov. 2 in Richland.

He was born in Oak Grove, La., and lived in Richland for 37 years.

He was a retired firefighter for the Orinda Fire Department.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.