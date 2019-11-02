Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 3, 2019

James M. Foster

James M. Foster, 85, of Kennewick, died Oct. 30 in Kennewick

He was born in Cosmopolis and lived in Kennewick for a year.

He was the retired regional director for Heileman Brewing Company

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Jean Perry

Beverly Jean Perry, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 1 in Kennewick

She was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick since 1957.

She was a retired secretary with the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.