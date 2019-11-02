Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 3, 2019
James M. Foster
James M. Foster, 85, of Kennewick, died Oct. 30 in Kennewick
He was born in Cosmopolis and lived in Kennewick for a year.
He was the retired regional director for Heileman Brewing Company
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Jean Perry
Beverly Jean Perry, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 1 in Kennewick
She was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick since 1957.
She was a retired secretary with the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments