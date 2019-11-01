Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 2, 2019
Donald ‘Don’ Smith
Donald “Don” Wayne Smith, 77, of Loon Lake, died Oct. 30 in West Richland.
He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was a retired certified public accountant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret M. Walker
Margaret M. Walker, 98, of Richland, died Oct. 31 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired registered nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Pasco.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne S. Cone
Wayne Scott Cone, 55, of Prosser, died Oct. 28 at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.
He was a chemistry teacher at Sunnyside High School.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth E. Grigsby
Ruth Ellen Grigsby, 90, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 1 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sonia Posada
Sonia Posada, 45, died Oct. 30 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Pasco resident before moving to Kennewick.
She was a cashier and sales clerk.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments