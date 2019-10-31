Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 1, 2019

William G. Gripentog

William Gene Gripentog, 87, of Kennewick, died Oct. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pelican Rapids, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.

He was a retired nuclear physicist for Ebasco.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome F. Zuber

Jerome Fredrick Zuber, 83, of Kennewick, died Oct. 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fessenden, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for six years.

He retired from work in cartography for the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Earl J. Wheelwright

Earl J. Wheelwright, 91, of Richland, died Oct. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.

He was a retired scientist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Carey

Carol Carey, 86, of Benton City, died Oct. 30 in Benton City.

She was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Benton City since 1943.

She was self employed.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley I. Taylor

Shirley I. Taylor, 83, of Pasco, died Oct. 29 at From the Heart Adult Family Home in Pasco.

She was born in McCrory, Ark., and lived in Pasco for six years.

She was a retired teacher.

ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.