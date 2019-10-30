Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 31, 2019

Morse E. Clary

Morse Eugene Clary, 80, died Oct. 29 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in Pasco for 46 years.

He was a retired art instructor at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois E. Thompson

Lois Ellen Thompson, 91, of Kennewick, died Oct. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wallowa, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a retired supervisor for Reynolds Electric.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Price

Dorothy Price, 92, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 29 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Cedar Home and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Grace S. Gortsema

Grace Sylvia Gortsema, 97, of Lynden, died Oct. 29 in Lynden.

She was born in Grangeville, Idaho, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident before moving to Lynden.

She was a retired hospital housekeeper.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur D. Kohler Jr.

Arthur Degen Kohler Jr., 83, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years.

He was a retired project manager for Energy Northwest.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Denise G. Rickel

Denise Gail Rickel, 67, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.

She was a retired dispatcher for the Washington State Police.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.