Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 30, 2019

Debra L. Pheasant

Debra Lee Pheasant, 60, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a retired cook.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol A. Toler

Carol Ann Toler, 74, died Oct. 26 at home in Benton City.

She was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2009.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.