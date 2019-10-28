Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 29, 2019

Leo D. Gerhard

Leo Donald Gerhard, 28, of Pasco, died Oct. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

He was a carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Florence F. Sharpe

Florence Faye Sharpe, 76, of Tekoa, died Oct. 28 in Tekoa.

She was born in Mabton and was a longtime Mabton resident.

She was a retired art teacher for the Mabton and Longview School Districts.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Vern L. Davidson

Vern Lenard Davidson, 84, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 at the Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.

He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.

He served in the Army and was a retired diesel mechanic for Arrow Transportation.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Delbert R. Gimlin

Delbert Roy Gimlin, 77, of Richland, died Oct. 21 in Richland.

He was born in Aurora, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Qatawillene ‘Willie’ Vance

Qatawillene “Willie” Vance, 78, of Richland, died Oct. 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Lamesa, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 76 years.

She was a retired inspector for Sandvik Special Metals Corporation in Kennewick.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa L. Dreaney

Teresa Lynn Dreaney, 66, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a retired real estate appraiser.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Theodore J. Mahre

Theodore John Mahre, 54, of Grandview, died Oct. 25 in Grandview.

He was born in Vancouver and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He worked in retail and the grocery industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark A. Rudeen

Mark Anthony Rudeen, 77, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.

He was a retired minister.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.