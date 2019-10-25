Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 26, 2019

Duane K. Holsten

Duane Kenneth Holsten, 84, of Richland, died Oct. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Stover, Mo., and lived in Richland for 43 years.

He was a retired mechanical engineer at the Fast Flux Test Facility at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Clara Alderson

Clara Alderson, 93, of Kennewick, died Oct. 24 at Magdalena Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in St. Cloud, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a retired receptionist for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Russell C. McElroy

Russell Charles McElroy, 59, of Pasco, died Oct. 24 in Pasco.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.

He was a Uber driver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

D. Kevan Romine

D. Kevan Romine, 65, of West Richland, died Oct. 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

He was a retired die cutter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David E. Miller

David Eugene Miller, 93, of Prosser, died Oct. 22 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Scipio, Utah, and was a lifelong Prosser resident.

He was a retired soil physicist at the Agricultural Research Center in Prosser.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn E. Norton

Carolyn Elizabeth Norton, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 15 in Richland.

She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.

She retired from work in the grocery industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.