Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 24, 2019

Walter D. Roedel

Walter D. Roedel, 78, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 22 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Great Falls, Mont., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired construction contractor.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James P. Winebarger

James Phillip Winebarger, 66, of Hatton, died Oct. 18 in Hatton.

He was born in Myrtle Creek, Ore., and lived in Hatton for seven years.

He was a truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah A. Lowe

Deborah Ann Lowe, 66, of Dayton, died Oct. 20 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and lived in Dayton since 2005.

She was a bartender.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Monica Martin

Monica Martin, 45, of Yakima, died Oct. 21 in Yakima.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Lower Valley resident.

She was a school district coordinator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernestina Zamora Martinez

Ernestina Zamora Martinez, 84, of Richland, died Oct. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Yorktown, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tanya M. Lowe

Tanya Marie Lowe, 33, died Oct. 22 at home in West Richland.

She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1996.

She was a caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.