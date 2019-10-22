Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 23, 2019

Verla J. Baxter

Verla Jessie Baxter, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Snyder, Colo., and lived in Kennewick for 66 years.

She was a retired cook for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John W. Osborne

John Wayman Osborne, 88, of Kennewick, died Oct. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rudy, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Keenan M. Thomas

Keenan Michael Thomas, 27, of Pasco, died Oct. 17 in Walla Walla.

He was born in La Grande, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

He was a concrete mason.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susannah Quayle Denny

Susannah Quayle Denny, 94, of Richland, died Oct. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Albany, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2015.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa Weathers

Teresa Weathers, 49, of Kennewick, died Oct. 16 at work on the Hanford site.

She was born in Shreveport, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 32 years.

She was a health physics technician.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael M. Ford II

Michael Miles Ford II, 33, died Oct. 18 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a department manager for Amazon.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene D. Clayton

Eugene Duane Clayton, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 21 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Richland.

He was born in Cedar Creek, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 66 years.

He was a retired nuclear physicist for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Christian S. Bailey

Christian S. Bailey, 20, of Richland, died Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

He was born in Las Vegas and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James P. Winebarger

James Phillip Winebarger, 18, of Hatton, died Oct. 18 in Hatton.

He was born in Myrtle Creek, Ore., and lived in Hatton for seven years.

He was a truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland,, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard W. Cochelle

Richard Wesley Cochelle, 74, of Pasco, died Oct. 19 at Tri-City Retirement Inn.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for years.

He was a tow truck driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.