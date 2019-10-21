Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 22, 2019

Gary Cleveland

Gary Cleveland, 84, of Kennewick, died Oct. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick since 1977.

He was a retired Hanford engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenetta C. Burgett

Glenetta Carol Burgett, 81, of Prosser, died Oct. 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Olympia and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Cleo R. Roberson

Cleo R. Roberson, 72, of Roosevelt, died Oct. 18 in Roosevelt.

He was born in Benton City and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired Teamster on the Hanford project.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Judith A. Michels

Judith Amanda Michels, 79, of Richland, died Oct. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Chippewa, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Hillcrest Funeral and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ethel W. Foster

Ethel W. Foster, 99, of Kennewick, died Oct. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Havre, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.

She retired from work in real estate.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert I. Ellsworth Jr.

Robert Ivan Ellsworth Jr., 71, of Kennewick, died Oct. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Colfax and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He was a retired grocery store manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.