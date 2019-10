Doris P. Lewis

Doris Paull Lewis, 105, of Richland, died Oct. 18 in Richland.

She was born in Duluth, Minn., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1944.

She was a retired executive secretary for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.