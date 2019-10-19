Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 20, 2019

Benny W. Wyrick

Benny Wilson Wyrick, 81, of Pasco, died Oct. 16 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Muskogee, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1953.

He was a retired principal activity engineer in the nuclear industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Henry W. O’Leary

Henry William O’Leary, 76, of Kennewick, died on Oct. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

He was a retired pipe fitter and member of Local 598.

Muller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.