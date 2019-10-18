Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 19, 2019

Chelan R. Roberts

Chelan Renee Roberts, 43, of Benton City, died Oct. 16 in Benton City.

She was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a stocker for Winco Foods.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Adrianne ‘Amy’ Williamson

Adrianne “Amy” Williamson, 62, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 18 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Conrad, Mont., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Williamson Fire Extinguishers in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy M. Ash

Dorothy M. Ash, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bassane, Alberta, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 50 years.

She was a retired civil service secretary for the Navy.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Adams

Robert C. Adams, 96, of Burbank, died Oct. 16 in Richland.

He was born in Yale, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.

He was a retired power operator at Rockwell Hanford.

Bernon ‘Bernie’ Meier

Bernon “Bernie” Austin Meier, 103, of Kennewick, died Oct. 17 at Royal Columbian Retirement Inn in Kennewick.

He was born in Farminton and lived in the Tri-City area since 1991.

He was a retired school teacher and principal.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry C. Cassity Sr.

Larry Clinton Cassity Sr., 82, of Kennewick, died Oct. 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in Caney, Kan., and was a longtime Kennewick resident.

He was a retired sales person.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Henry C. W. Wales

Henry Charles W. Wales, 97, of West Richland, died Oct. 18 in West Richland.

He was born in Ajmer, India, and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.

He was a retired chaplain.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Joshua S. Dykes

Joshua Solomon Dykes, 47, of Walla Walla, died Oct. 17 in Ritter, Ore.

He was born in Mission Viejo, Calif., and lived four years in Walla Walla.

He was a cattle rancher.

Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements.