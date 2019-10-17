Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 18, 2019

Martha A. Collins

Martha Ann Collins, 84, of Kennewick, died Oct. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired apartment manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fabian Villegas Gamboa

Fabian Villegas Gamboa, 36, died Oct. 14 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Nayarit, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 11 years.

He was a agriculture worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dawson Haisch

Dawson Haisch, 10-year-old son of Kathryn and David Haisch of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a student at Amistad Elementary.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sedgie V. Ginn Jr.

Sedgie Vance Ginn Jr., 75, of West Richland, died Oct. 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Tylertown, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.

He was a retired start-up contractor.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Petra Teran-Serrano

Petra Teran-Serrano, 71, of Grandview, died Oct. 15 in Richland.

She was born in Tacupa, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired agriculture laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Harold ‘Joe’ Bravenec

Harold “Joe” Joseph Bravenec, 44, of West Richland, died Oct. 16 in Richland.

He was born in Easton, Md., and lived many years in the Tri-City area.

He was a ironworker for Local 86.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph B. Hacker

Ralph Bradley Hacker, 56, of Kennewick, died Sept. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.

He was a dishwasher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.