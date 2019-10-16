Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 17, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Harriette Lee

Harriette Lee, 67, of College Place, died Oct. 15 at Regency at the Park in College Place.

She was born in Somerville, N.J., and lived in Kennewick before moving to College Place two years ago.

She was a licensed practical nurse.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements.

Honora C. Durocher

Honora Christine Durocher, 72, of Pasco, died Oct. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Harrisville, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joe B. Sturza

Joe Burr Sturza, 61, of Hermiston, died Oct. 5., in Hermiston.

He was born in Redmond, Ore., and lived in Hermiston since 1988.

He was the owner and operator of both Sturza Construction and the Horse Plaza in Hermiston.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene ‘Gene’ A. Wagner

Eugne “Gene” A. Wagner, 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Northfields, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 77 years.

He was a retired mechanics teacher for Columbia Basin College.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eleazar Ramirez

Eleazar Ramirez, 45, of Grandview, died Oct. 15 in Richland.

He was born in La Canada, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah Robbins

Deborah Robbins, 68, died Oct. 12 at home in Richland.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area since 2004.

She was a retired social worker in the healthcare industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Agnes L. Bergstrom

Agnes Louise Bergstrom, 97, of Kennewick, died Oct. 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Chisholm, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 75 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eugenia ‘Darlene’ Ford

Eugenia “Darlene” Ford, 80, of Kennewick, died Oct. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Whittier, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William S. Slippern

William Stanley Slippern, 90, of Richland, died Oct. 14 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.

He was a retired computer programmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.