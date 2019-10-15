Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 16, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Akram Muhumed

Akram Muhumed, 2-year-old son of Abukar Hassan and Quli Muhumed, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patricia A. Boswell

Patricia Ann Boswell, 76, of Grandview, died Oct. 12 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Brainerd, Minn., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a retired elementary school teacher.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Tallent

Sharon Lee Tallent, 69, of Kennewick, died Oct. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

She was a retired payroll clerk for Lamb Weston.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edwin D. McClanahan Jr.

Edwin Davidson McClanahan Jr., 88, of Richland, died Oct. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cuero, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.

He was a retired metallurgist for General Electric and Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ La Force

William “Bill” L. La Force, 84, of Prosser, died Oct. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Kingman, Kan., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was a retired air traffic controller.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ninemire

Mary Ninemire, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pilot Grove, Mo., and lived in Kennewick since 1969.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William F. Hayes

William Franklin Hayes, 78, of West Richland, died Oct. 13 in West Richland.

He was born in Jockin, W. Va., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.

He was a retired union boilermaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Foster

Mary E. Foster, 88, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Lobelville, Tenn., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicole L. Palmer

Nicole L. Palmer, 42, of Richland, died Oct. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ofimio V. Sanchez Jr.

Ofimio Vela Sanchez Jr., 58, of Outlook, died Oct. 14 in Outlook.

He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a commercial truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard ‘Len’ Boyd

Leonard “Len” Craig Boyd, 69, of Richland, died Oct. 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2014.

He was a retired maintenance manager for Zurbrugg Construction.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.