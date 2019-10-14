Tri-City Herald death notices for October 15, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

John Schab

John Schab, 75, of Prosser, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Prosser resident.

He was a retired mechanic supervisor for Twin City Foods.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael C. Mokler

Michael Charles Mokler, 69, of Kennewick, died Oct. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for many years.

He was a retired security officer at The Boeing Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Julia K. Davis

Julia K. Davis, 62, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Benton City.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

She was a nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn Williams

Glenn Williams, 95, of Mabton, died Oct. 13 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Mabton and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley and Bickleton resident.

He was a retired wheat farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey A. Best

Harvey Allen Best, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 12 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.

He was a commercial truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances H. Andrews

Frances Hope Andrews, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Winchester, Idaho, and lived in Basin City for 45 years before moving to the Tri-City area two years ago.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alma L. Eucker

Alma L. Eucker, 87, of Prosser, died Oct. 10 in Prosser.

She was born in Zillah and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired school district cook.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Leopoldo Parra Nunez

Leopoldo Parra Nunez, 42, of Pasco, died Oct. 9 in Burbank.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.

He was a truck driver.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. MacDonald

Donald J. MacDonald, 89, died Oct. 12 at home in Richland.

He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2013.

He was a retired newspaper carrier for the Columbia Basin Herald.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jonathan D. Bowen

Jonathan D. Bowen, 63, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City-area resident.

He was a custodian for the Kennewick School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.