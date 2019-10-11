Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 12, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Vincent ‘Vince’ Pando

Vincent “Vince” Robert Pando, 84, of Richland, died Oct. 10 in Richland.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.

He was a retired railroad engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rajagopal ‘Raj’ Ganapathy

Rajagopal “Raj” Ganapathy, 56, of Richland, died Oct. 10 in Richland.

He was born in Bangalore, India, and was a Tri-City resident since 2009.

He was a senior industrial hygienist for Washington River Protection Solutions at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice L. Douglas

Eunice Lorene Douglas, 95, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wright City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 85 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Styris

David Lee Styris, 87, of Richalnd, died Oct. 9 in Richland.

He was born in Pomona, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

He was a retired research physicist at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.