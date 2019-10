SHARE COPY LINK

Janet N. (Ayers) Anderson

Janet Nadine (Ayers) Jacobson Anderson, 79, of Marysville, died Sept. 30 in Marysville.

She was born in Payette, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years before moving to the Seattle area.

She was a retired dental assistant.

Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, Marysville, is in charge of arrangements.