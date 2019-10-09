Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 10, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Allen W. Berkman III

Allen William Berkman III, 55, of Richland, died Oct. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

He was the chairman of the executive committee of the Benton County Republican Party.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawana Nyman

Lawana Nyman, 80, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 at Parkview Estates in Kennewick.

She was born in Nashville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a retired interior designer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack D. Hosfield

Jack Duane Hosfield, 94, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bainville, Mont., and lived four years in Kennewick.

He was a retired lineman for Montana-Dakota Utilities Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Garitt Davidian

Garitt Davidian, 47, of Benton City, died Oct. 3 in Benton City.

He was born in Visalia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1996.

He was a manager at Harbor Freight.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas V. Conner

Douglas Verle Conner, 67, of Richalnd, died Oct. 8 in Pasco.

He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

He was a truck driver for Pacific Steel in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry F. Ferguson

Larry F. Ferguson, 81, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Aberdeen, and lived in Kennewick for 46 years.

He was a retired sales driver for Hostess Bakery Goods.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ Searle

Robert “Bob” Harold Searle, 79, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, died Oct. 5 in Post Falls, Idaho.

He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired manufacturing laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.