Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 9, 2019

Rex H. Hogan

Rex H. Hogan, 81, died Oct. 4 at home in Richland.

He was born in Pueblo, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Dickinson

Norma Jeanette Dickinson, 77, died Oct. 4 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Paonia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.

She was a truck driver on the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mariia S. Tsykhotska

Mariia S. Tsykhotska, 86, died Oct. 6 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Ukraine and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Lipp

John Ants Lipp, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tallinn, Estonia, and lived in the Tri-City area for 33 years.

He was a retired lay pastor at Westside Church.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Luis Moreno

Luis Moreno, 56, of Pasco, died Oct. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in La Quemada, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

He was a farm laborer for Stemilt Farms.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.