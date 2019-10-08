Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 9, 2019
Rex H. Hogan
Rex H. Hogan, 81, died Oct. 4 at home in Richland.
He was born in Pueblo, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He was a retired laborer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Norma J. Dickinson
Norma Jeanette Dickinson, 77, died Oct. 4 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Paonia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.
She was a truck driver on the Hanford site.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mariia S. Tsykhotska
Mariia S. Tsykhotska, 86, died Oct. 6 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Ukraine and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
John A. Lipp
John Ants Lipp, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.
He was born in Tallinn, Estonia, and lived in the Tri-City area for 33 years.
He was a retired lay pastor at Westside Church.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Luis Moreno
Luis Moreno, 56, of Pasco, died Oct. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in La Quemada, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a farm laborer for Stemilt Farms.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments