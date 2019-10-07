Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 8, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Gary L. Johnston

Gary Lee Johnston, 72, of Connell, died Sept. 25 in Connell.

He was born in Ritzville and was a lifelong Basin area resident.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane L. Manning

Diane Lynn Manning, 69, of Pasco, died Oct. 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Pierre, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1984.

She was a retired sales coordinator for Lamb-Weston.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Walty

Jack Lester Walty, 92, died Oct. 4 at home in Boardman.

He was born in Vancouver and lived in Boardman since 1994.

He was a retired chief of petroleum for the state of Alaska.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.

Tarri D. Bergland

Tarri Delores Bergland, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Gariabaldi, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 50 years.

She was a paraeducator for the Richland School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne A. Madsen

Wayne A. Madsen, 68, of Cortland, Ill., died Oct. 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago and lived in the Tri-City area since July.

He was a UXO technician for the Army Corps of Engineers.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria G. Gier

Gloria Glee Gier, 95, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Shellrock, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick for 78 years.

She was a retired lab assistant at Hanford.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan E. Wichers

Susan Eva Wichers, 79, died Oct. 5 at home in Prosser.

She was born in Everett and lived in Prosser since 2007.

She was a retired branch manager for a bank.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey A. Sunford

Jeffrey Alan Sunford, 39, of Medical Lake, died Sept. 29 in Spokane.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Pasco for 14 years.

He was a caretaker for troubled youth.

Riplinger Funeral Home and Cremation, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.