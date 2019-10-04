Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 5, 2019
Shirley M. Call
Shirley M. Call, 76, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 3 in Yakima.
She was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Sunnyside and Outlook resident.
She was a retired delivery person for the Tri-City Herald.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy C. Fulton
Timothy C. Fulton, 66, of Benton City, died Oct. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired crane operator and iron worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
