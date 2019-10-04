Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 5, 2019

By Tri-City Herald staff

Shirley M. Call

Shirley M. Call, 76, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 3 in Yakima.

She was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Sunnyside and Outlook resident.

She was a retired delivery person for the Tri-City Herald.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy C. Fulton

Timothy C. Fulton, 66, of Benton City, died Oct. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired crane operator and iron worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

