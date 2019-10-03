Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 4
Julie A. Trent
Julie Anne Trent, 63, died Sept. 28 at home in Richland.
She was born in Liverpool, England, and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.
She was a retired music promoter in the performing arts industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale L. Brashear
Dale L. Brashear, 80, died Sept. 24 at home in Walla Walla.
He was born in Mabton, and lived in Kennewick until 2016.
He was a retired bread and cookie distributor.
Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia O’Dell
Cynthia O’Dell, 74, died Oct. 1 at home in West Richland.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1968.
She was a retired manager at the Bookworm.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria S. Isiordia
Maria S. Isiordia, 69, of Zillah, died Oct. 2 in Granger.
She was born in Xalisco, Mexico, and was a longtime Valley resident.
She was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Cristela Spurgeon
Cristela Spurgeon, 84, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 in Richland.
She was born in Harlingen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
She was a retired teacher’s assistant at Riverview Baptist Christian School.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth M. Nelson
Ruth Maret Nelson, 79, died Oct. 1 at home in Richland.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1983.
She was a retired nurse’s aide.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Esther K. McClendon
Esther Katherine McClendon, 98, of Issaquah, died Oct. 1 in Issaquah.
She was born in Plankinton, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 79 years and in Issaquah for five years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley M. Turner
Shirley Mae Turner, 86, of Richland, died Oct. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Wapato, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.
She was a retired accounting specialist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
