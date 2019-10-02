Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 3, 2019
Viola G. Pattee
Viola Grace Pattee, 84, of Pasco, died Oct. 1 in Pasco.
She was born in Stockton, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
She was a retired custodian for Westinghouse Electric Corp..
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Nicholas H. Stevens
Nicholas H. Stevens, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Snohomish and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.
He was a retired pretrial investigator.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald A. Ziobro
Ronald A. Ziobro, 84, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 at Magdalena Adult Family Home in Kennewick.
He was born in McKeesport, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.
He was a retired project controller for Westinghouse Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
