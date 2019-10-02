Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 3, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Viola G. Pattee

Viola Grace Pattee, 84, of Pasco, died Oct. 1 in Pasco.

She was born in Stockton, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.

She was a retired custodian for Westinghouse Electric Corp..

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas H. Stevens

Nicholas H. Stevens, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Snohomish and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.

He was a retired pretrial investigator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald A. Ziobro

Ronald A. Ziobro, 84, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 at Magdalena Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in McKeesport, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.

He was a retired project controller for Westinghouse Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.