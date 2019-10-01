Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 2

SHARE COPY LINK

Emma ‘Jean’ Abrams

Emma “Jean” Abrams, 71, of Grandview, died Sept. 28 at home in Grandview.

She was born in Yakima, and lived in Grandview for more than 25 years.

She was a caregiver.

Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements

Wallace Brown

Wallace Brown, 85, of Edmonds, died Sept. 21 in Bremerton.

He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for many years before moving to Bremerton.

He was a Pasco High School and Columbia Basin College instructor and coach and retired from his own publishing business.

Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, Bremerton, is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn R. Ray

Evelyn Ruth Ray, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Unionville, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.

She was a retired executive secretary at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Max R. Kreiter

Max Raymond Kreiter, 91, died Sept. 27 at home in Richland.

He was born in Auburn, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.

He was a retired chemical engineer at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean S. Martinez

Jean S. Martinez, 92, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 16 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia L. Riva

Virginia L. Riva, 89, of Richland, died Sept. 28 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in Bellevue before moving to Richland six months ago.

She was a retired travel agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gumersinda Garcia

Gumersinda Garcia, 87, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 1 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Paredon, Coahuila, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis ‘DJ’ J. Skellenger

Dennis “DJ” Jaymes Skellenger, 32, of Kennewick, died Sept. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong resident..

He was a laborer at Two Rivers Terminal.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenna J. Cline

Glenna Jean Cline, 90, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Pampa, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1942.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.