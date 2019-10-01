Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 2
Emma ‘Jean’ Abrams
Emma “Jean” Abrams, 71, of Grandview, died Sept. 28 at home in Grandview.
She was born in Yakima, and lived in Grandview for more than 25 years.
She was a caregiver.
Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements
Wallace Brown
Wallace Brown, 85, of Edmonds, died Sept. 21 in Bremerton.
He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for many years before moving to Bremerton.
He was a Pasco High School and Columbia Basin College instructor and coach and retired from his own publishing business.
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, Bremerton, is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn R. Ray
Evelyn Ruth Ray, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Unionville, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.
She was a retired executive secretary at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Max R. Kreiter
Max Raymond Kreiter, 91, died Sept. 27 at home in Richland.
He was born in Auburn, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.
He was a retired chemical engineer at Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean S. Martinez
Jean S. Martinez, 92, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Kennewick.
She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 16 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Riva
Virginia L. Riva, 89, of Richland, died Sept. 28 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in Bellevue before moving to Richland six months ago.
She was a retired travel agent.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gumersinda Garcia
Gumersinda Garcia, 87, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 1 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Paredon, Coahuila, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis ‘DJ’ J. Skellenger
Dennis “DJ” Jaymes Skellenger, 32, of Kennewick, died Sept. 28 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong resident..
He was a laborer at Two Rivers Terminal.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenna J. Cline
Glenna Jean Cline, 90, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Pampa, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1942.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
