Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 1, 2019

Patrick A. Artz

Patrick Arnold Artz, 73, of Benton City, died Sept. 20 at home.

He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 25 years.

He was an artist welder fabricator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bennett R. Johnson

Bennett Ross Johnson, 57, of Kennewick died Sept. 23 in Pasco.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

He was a laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fidelia P. Machado

Fidelia P. Machado, 94, of Pasco, died Sept. 26 at home.

She was born in El Salvador, Central America, and lived in Pasco for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald H. Hummel

Ronald Howard Hummel, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Marshall, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 67 years.

He was a retired supervisor at Benton PUD.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry D. Davis

Jerry Dean Davis, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 29 in Richland.

He was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.

He was a retired geologist for Rockwell, Westinghouse and Fluor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Georgene Stephenson

Georgene “Jean” Stephenson, 77, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 29 in Sunnyside.

She was born in White Salmon and spent the rest of her life living in the Lower Yakima Valley.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.