Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 1, 2019
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Patrick A. Artz
Patrick Arnold Artz, 73, of Benton City, died Sept. 20 at home.
He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 25 years.
He was an artist welder fabricator.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Bennett R. Johnson
Bennett Ross Johnson, 57, of Kennewick died Sept. 23 in Pasco.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.
He was a laborer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Fidelia P. Machado
Fidelia P. Machado, 94, of Pasco, died Sept. 26 at home.
She was born in El Salvador, Central America, and lived in Pasco for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald H. Hummel
Ronald Howard Hummel, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Marshall, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 67 years.
He was a retired supervisor at Benton PUD.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry D. Davis
Jerry Dean Davis, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 29 in Richland.
He was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.
He was a retired geologist for Rockwell, Westinghouse and Fluor.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Georgene Stephenson
Georgene “Jean” Stephenson, 77, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 29 in Sunnyside.
She was born in White Salmon and spent the rest of her life living in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments