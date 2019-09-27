Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 28
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Up Next
Margarito Acevedo Gutierrez
Margarito Acevedo Gutierrez, 36, of Colima, Mexico, died Sept. 24 in Colima.
He was born in El Ranchito, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years before moving to Colima.
He was a construction worker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Fidelia P. Machado
Fidelia Pen Ate Machado, 94, died Sept. 26 at home in Pasco.
She was born in El Salvador, Central America, and lived in Pasco for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments