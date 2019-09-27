Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 28

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Margarito Acevedo Gutierrez

Margarito Acevedo Gutierrez, 36, of Colima, Mexico, died Sept. 24 in Colima.

He was born in El Ranchito, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years before moving to Colima.

He was a construction worker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Fidelia P. Machado

Fidelia Pen Ate Machado, 94, died Sept. 26 at home in Pasco.

She was born in El Salvador, Central America, and lived in Pasco for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.