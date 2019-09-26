Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 27

By Tri-City Herald staff

Penelope L. Quillen

Penelope Lou Quillen, 60, died Sept. 17 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Troy, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a caregiver in elder care.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Cherry A. Fairbanks

Cherry A. Fairbanks, 66, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 25 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Wenatchee, and was a longtime Valley resident.

She was a retired administrator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia ‘Vivian’ Polster

Virginia “Vivian” Polster, 84, died Sept. 25 at home in Richland.

She was born in Bucyrus, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

