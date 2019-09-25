Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 26, 2019

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Schreiber

Deborah “Debbie” Lee Schreiber, 69, of Grandview, died Sept. 24 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired waitress and fruit packer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Maurice J. Meilleur

Maurice Joseph Meilleur, 76, of Kennewick, died Sept. 24 in Kennewick.

He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.

He was a retired payroll manager for the Kennewick, School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Betz

Gloria Betz, 55, of Pasco, died Aug. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Rapid City, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a homemaker.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond J. Kofoed Jr.

Raymond Julius Kofoed Jr., 91, died Sept. 24 at home in Richland.

He was born in Chicago and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 55 years.

He was a retired research chemist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.