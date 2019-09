Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Maria Ruiz De Valencia

Maria Jesus Ruiz De Valencia, 95, of Pasco, died Sept. 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Curcurpe, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2013.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.