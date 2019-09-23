Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 24, 2019

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Elsie D. Sackett

Elsie Dolores Sackett, 86, of Richland, died Sept. 22 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in Richland for 56 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gonzalo Duran Bayona

Gonzalo Duran Bayona, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2014.

He was a retired supervisor for the city of San Salvador in El Salvador.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony J. Kilmartin

Anthony James Kilmartin, 37, of West Richland, died Sept. 22 of West Richland.

He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and lived in Seattle, before moving to the Tri-City area six months ago.

He was a business management consultant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas W. Williams

Douglas Wayne Williams, 79, of Pasco, died Sept. 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Newport News, Va., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1995.

He was a retired welder.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas L. Triplett

Thomas Lee Triplett, 86, of Richland, died Sept. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Chehalis and lived in the Tri-City area since 2002.

He was a retired truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara E. Cunningham

Barbara Elaine Cunningham, 90, of Richland, died Sept. 21 in Richland.

She was born in Battle Creek, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.

She was a retired social worker for Mid-Columbia Mental Health.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.