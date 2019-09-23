Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 24, 2019
Elsie D. Sackett
Elsie Dolores Sackett, 86, of Richland, died Sept. 22 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle and lived in Richland for 56 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gonzalo Duran Bayona
Gonzalo Duran Bayona, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2014.
He was a retired supervisor for the city of San Salvador in El Salvador.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony J. Kilmartin
Anthony James Kilmartin, 37, of West Richland, died Sept. 22 of West Richland.
He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and lived in Seattle, before moving to the Tri-City area six months ago.
He was a business management consultant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas W. Williams
Douglas Wayne Williams, 79, of Pasco, died Sept. 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Newport News, Va., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1995.
He was a retired welder.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas L. Triplett
Thomas Lee Triplett, 86, of Richland, died Sept. 22 in Richland.
He was born in Chehalis and lived in the Tri-City area since 2002.
He was a retired truck driver.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara E. Cunningham
Barbara Elaine Cunningham, 90, of Richland, died Sept. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Battle Creek, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.
She was a retired social worker for Mid-Columbia Mental Health.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
