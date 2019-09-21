Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 22

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

William J. Harris

William James Harris, 80, of Richland, died Sept. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Santa Maria, Calif., and lived in Richland for 11 years.

He retired from work in the field of education.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Howard Skavdahl

Howard Skavdahl, 96, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Longmont, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

He was a retired aeronautical engineer for Boeing.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Randy L. Butler

Randy Lee Butler, 66, of Toppenish, died Sept. 20 in Toppenish.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime Yakima Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.