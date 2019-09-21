Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 22
Five things to do when a loved one dies
William J. Harris
William James Harris, 80, of Richland, died Sept. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Santa Maria, Calif., and lived in Richland for 11 years.
He retired from work in the field of education.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Skavdahl
Howard Skavdahl, 96, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Richland.
He was born in Longmont, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.
He was a retired aeronautical engineer for Boeing.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Randy L. Butler
Randy Lee Butler, 66, of Toppenish, died Sept. 20 in Toppenish.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime Yakima Valley resident.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments