Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 21

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Dina C. Smith

Dina Carol Smith, 84, of Outlook, died Sept. 19 in Outlook.

She was born in Colbert, Kan., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

She retired from customer service at Ace Hardware.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy K. Brown

Judy Kay Brown, 70, of Kennewick, died Sept. 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Burns, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.

She was a retired office manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Violet M. Anderson

Violet May Anderson, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 20 at Fieldstone Grandridge in Kennewick.

She was born in Great Yarmouth, England, and lived in Hermiston before moving to Richland one year ago.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin C. Selander

Melvin Carl Selander, 82, of Mabton, died Sept. 19 in Mabton.

He was born in Seattle, and was a longtime Valley resident.

He was a retired Chevron manager in Monterey, Calif.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Sherri L. Scott

Sherri Lea Scott, 60, of Burbank, died Sept. 19 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a certified occupational therapist at Richland Rehabilitation.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Candido Zamora Perez

Candido Zamora Perez, 60, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tepatepec, Hidalgo, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.

He was a retired truck driver for Weiser Farm.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria De Jesus Olivia

Maria De Jesus Olivia, 84, of Pasco, died Sept. 19 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in San Clemente, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Glen W. Briggs

Glen W. Briggs, 77, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Walthill, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1970.

He was a retired painter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.