Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 20
Greg R. Wendler
Greg Richard Wendler, 68, of Kennewick, died Sept. 12 in Kennewick.
He was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.
He was a bank appraiser.
Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements.
David J. Ohad
David Joseph Ohad, 80, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 in Kennewick.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.
He retired from work in security for the Benton County Courthouse.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Duane G. Crowe
Duane Glynn Crowe, 75, of Fort Mojave, Ariz., died Sept. 6 in Fort Mojave.
He was born in Pasco, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a laborer at Hanford.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Shan L. Stapleton
Shan LeAnne Stapleton, 35, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Mountain View, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
