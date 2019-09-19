Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 20

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Greg R. Wendler

Greg Richard Wendler, 68, of Kennewick, died Sept. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

He was a bank appraiser.

Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements.

David J. Ohad

David Joseph Ohad, 80, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

He retired from work in security for the Benton County Courthouse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Duane G. Crowe

Duane Glynn Crowe, 75, of Fort Mojave, Ariz., died Sept. 6 in Fort Mojave.

He was born in Pasco, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a laborer at Hanford.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Shan L. Stapleton

Shan LeAnne Stapleton, 35, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Mountain View, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.