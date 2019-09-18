Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 19
Jean E. Lawson
Jean Ellen Lawson, 92, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.
She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lois ‘Betty’ E. Grant
Lois “Betty” E. Grant, 100, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Spokane, and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.
She retired from the post office payroll in Seattle.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Rieck
Mary L. Rieck, 64, of Richland, died Sept. 17 in Richland.
She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 64 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jarmila Horak
Jarmila Horak, 99, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Tiffen, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1987.
She was a retired secretary for Columbia Pictures.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sammi L. Gagldari
Sammi Lee Gagldari, 18, died Sept. 16 at home in Richland.
She was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a student.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy L. Palmer
Roy Lee Palmer, 85, of Kennewick, died Sept. 17 in Kennewick.
He was born in Monmouth, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
He was a retired radiation monitor at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
