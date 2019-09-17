Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 18

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Wendell V. Artntzen

Wendell Vaughn Arntzen of Richland died Sept. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Bellingham and lived in Richland for 40 years.

He was a retired mathmetician.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Dollyann Grimes

Dollyann Grimes, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 16 at From the Heart in Pasco.

She was born in Dalhart, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

She was a retired seamstress for Carl’s.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Alger Cooper

Alger Cooper, 95, of Richland, died Sept. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived many years in the Lower Yakima Valley before moving to Richland.

He was a retired custodian for the Sunnyside School District.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Patty L. Coyne

Patty Lou Coyne, 81, of Richland, died Sept. 13 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area since 1985.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth E. Blair

Kenneth Ernest Blair, 80, of Port Angeles, died Sept. 12 in Everett.

He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Union Local #302.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie L. Knight

Bonnie Lou Knight, 82, of Kennewick, died Sept. 14 in Portland, Ore.

She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for J&L Hydraulics.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Vojta

Terry Vojta, 66, of Kennewick, died Sept. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Riverdale, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 57 years.

He was the owner of Columbia Pumping and Construction.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Josefina Gutierrez

Josefina Gutierrez, 88, of Pasco, died Sept. 15 in Pasco.

She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1972.

She retired from work in packaging and receiving at Lamb Weston.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Earl H. Moody

Earl Hodge Moody, 97, of Pasco, died Sept. 16 at The Squires Residence in Kennewick.

He was born in Minatare, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.

He was a retired painter for the Painters Union Local 427.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jody J. Elsey

Jody Jo Elsey, 57, of Richland, died Sept. 16 in Richland.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra G. Barger

Sandra Gail Barger, 78, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Charlevoix, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for nine years.

She was a retired accounting executive in property management.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jay G. Krewson

Jay Glenn Krewson, 78, of Kennewick, died Sept. 16 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Cambridge, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for 46 years.

He was a retired bridge tender for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Mazovetskaya

Anna Mazovetskaya, 88, died Sept. 16 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Zelenchyk, Russia, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

She was a retired resort housekeeper.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.