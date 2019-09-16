Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 17

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

David W. Campbell

David Wayne Campbell, 82, of Richland, died Sept. 14 in Richland.

He was born in Pueblo, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.

He was a retired attorney.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Troy D. Blake

Troy D. Blake, 67, of Burbank, died Sept. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Jeffersonville, Ind., and lived in Richland before moving to Burbank 44 years ago.

He was a retired supervisor at Boise Cascade in Wallula.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence J. Wick

Clarence J. Wick, 96, of Pasco, died Sept. 14 in Pasco.

He was born in Bingham Canyon, Utah, and lived in Pasco for 58 years.

He was a retired electrician at Hanford.

Mueller’s Greenlee Fuenral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Althea (Angell) Milich

Althea (Angell) Milich, 90, of Kennewick, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Staten Island, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for 33 years.

She was a retired cost engineer for Raytheon at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fern L. Tranbarger-Whitescarver

Fern L. Tranbarger-Whitescarver, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Nebraska and lived in Kennewick for 44 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Darrell E. Holmes

Darrell Emil Holmes, 58, died Sept. 14 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was a forklift driver for Valley Quality Homes in Sunnyside.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris B. Carlton

Doris B. Carlton, 98, of Seattle, died Sept. 9 at The Hearthstone Retirement Living in Seattle.

She was born in Bozeman, Mont., and lived many years in the Columbia Basin before moving to Seattle in 1962.

She was a retired farmer and worked at various newspapers.

Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle, is in charge of arrangements.

Nadine R. Hiett

Nadine Ruth Hiett, 89, died Sept. 10 at home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She was born in LaGrande, Ore., and lived four years in Kennewick before moving to Twin Falls.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memrorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel A. Garcia

Manuel Anthony Garcia, 62, of Kennewick, died Sept. 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Rome, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1992.

He was a insurance agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.