Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 13

Julian Castellanos

Julian Castellanos, 82, died Sept. 12 at home in Pasco.

He was born in San Gabriel, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since the 1970’s.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith E. Faulds

Keith Eugene Faulds, 69, died Sept. 11 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired farm mechanic and welder.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey C. Kerr

Jeffrey Clayton Kerr, 57, of Pullman, died Sept. 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 37 years.

He was a retired stereo installer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.