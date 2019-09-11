Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 12
Phillip ‘Pete’ Hollick
Phillip “Pete” Hollick, 83, of Richland, died Sept. 10 in Richland.
He was born in Surrey, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2015.
He was a retired urban planner for the government.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Amy F. McDougal
Amy Faith McDougal, 37, of Richland, died Sept. 10 in Richland.
She was born in Garden Grove, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.
She was a inventory specialist for Goodwill.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
