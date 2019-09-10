Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 11
Marion G. Hill
Marion Glen Hill, 87, of Richland, died Sept. 6 in Richland.
He was born in Goshen, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1972.
He retired from chemical operations.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Chavez
Daniel Chavez, 33, of Pasco, died Sept. 7 in Pasco.
He was born in Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 27 years.
He was a delivery serviceman for Stoneway.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Grace L. Zimmerly
Grace L. Zimmerly, 97, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Heimdal, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1995.
She was a retired farmer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Narciso C. Silguero
Narciso C. Silguero, 74, died Sept. 10 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 52 years.
He was a retired laborer for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Harvey W. Carr
Harvey Winfield Carr, 81, of Pasco, died Sept. 10 in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for 81 years.
He was the retired owner and operator of Sam’s Radio and TV.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Cristian Salcedo-Bueno
Cristian Salcedo-Bueno, 42, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 9 in Yakima.
He was born in California, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a forklift driver.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
David R. Gustafson
David Roy Gustafson, 71, of Richland, died Sept. 7 at home in Richland.
He was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired welder and pipefitter at Hanford.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret A. Hallmark
Margaret Ann Hallmark, 75, of Richland, died Sept. 8 in Richland.
She was born in Troy, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a certified nursing assistant and home health care coordinator.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
