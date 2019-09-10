Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 11

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Marion G. Hill

Marion Glen Hill, 87, of Richland, died Sept. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Goshen, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1972.

He retired from chemical operations.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Chavez

Daniel Chavez, 33, of Pasco, died Sept. 7 in Pasco.

He was born in Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 27 years.

He was a delivery serviceman for Stoneway.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Grace L. Zimmerly

Grace L. Zimmerly, 97, of Kennewick, died Sept. 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Heimdal, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1995.

She was a retired farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Narciso C. Silguero

Narciso C. Silguero, 74, died Sept. 10 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 52 years.

He was a retired laborer for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey W. Carr

Harvey Winfield Carr, 81, of Pasco, died Sept. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for 81 years.

He was the retired owner and operator of Sam’s Radio and TV.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Cristian Salcedo-Bueno

Cristian Salcedo-Bueno, 42, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 9 in Yakima.

He was born in California, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a forklift driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

David R. Gustafson

David Roy Gustafson, 71, of Richland, died Sept. 7 at home in Richland.

He was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

He was a retired welder and pipefitter at Hanford.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret A. Hallmark

Margaret Ann Hallmark, 75, of Richland, died Sept. 8 in Richland.

She was born in Troy, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a certified nursing assistant and home health care coordinator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.