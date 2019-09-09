Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 10

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Ronald L. Moore

Ronald L. Moore, 73, of Outlook, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired bus driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry S. Anderson

Larry S. Anderson, 71, of Richland, died Sept. 9 in Richland.

He was born in Ritzville and lived in Ritzville before moving to Richland one year ago.

He was a retired fiber optic installer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher S. Corliss

Christopher Shane Corliss, 44, of Benton City, died Sept. 7 in Benton City.

He was born in Springfield, Ore., and lived in Benton City for 40 years.

He was a handyman.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack F. Blessing

Jack F. Blessing, 74, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Carbondale, Ill., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He retired from construction work at a nuclear plant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Carrick

James R. Carrick, 46, of Prosser, died Sept. 6 in Yakima.

He was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., and lived in Prosser for 10 years.

He was a truck driver.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas J. Segroves

Thomas John Segroves, 78, died Sept. 6 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Orange, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

He was a retired fuel truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon ‘Shari’ Zimmerman

Sharon “Shari” Marie Zimmerman, 78, of Kennewick, died Sept. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 1998.

She was a retired assistant vice president in the banking industry.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rita G. Moore

Rita Gay Moore, 53, died Sept. 5 at home in Prosser.

She was born in Kennewick and was a longtime resident of Grandview and Prosser.

She was a retired emergency room technician at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Martin F. Martinez

Martin Fidencio Martinez, 50, of Pasco, died Sept. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 33 years.

He was a farm laborer.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary ‘Susan’ Harrington

Mary “Susan” Harrington, 67, of Richland, died Sept. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.

She was a retired government project manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.