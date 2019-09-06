Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 7
Five things to do when a loved one dies
James McNally
James McNally, 49, of Kennewick, died Sept. 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane, and lived in Kennewick for 48 years.
He was a retired carpenter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leo Guajardo
Leo Guajardo, 55, of Pasco, died Sept. 5 in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
He was a retired clothing sorter for Goodwill.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald L. McNabb
Gerald L. McNabb, 83, of Grandview, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Oklahoma, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired aircraft tool maker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey W. Reis
Jeffrey William Reis, 62, of Benton City, died Sept. 5 in Richland.
He was born in Richland, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a lawyer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments