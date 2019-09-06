Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 7

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

James McNally

James McNally, 49, of Kennewick, died Sept. 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane, and lived in Kennewick for 48 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leo Guajardo

Leo Guajardo, 55, of Pasco, died Sept. 5 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

He was a retired clothing sorter for Goodwill.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald L. McNabb

Gerald L. McNabb, 83, of Grandview, died Sept. 6 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Oklahoma, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired aircraft tool maker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey W. Reis

Jeffrey William Reis, 62, of Benton City, died Sept. 5 in Richland.

He was born in Richland, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

He was a lawyer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.