Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 6

By Tri-City Herald staff

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

Lois I. McCaffrey

Lois Irene McCaffrey, 84, of Richland, died Sept. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a retired executive secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Elsen

James Reginald Elsen, 78, died Sept. 5 at home in Richland.

He was born in Kenosha, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.

He was a retired machinist at Hanford.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  