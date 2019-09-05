Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 6

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Lois I. McCaffrey

Lois Irene McCaffrey, 84, of Richland, died Sept. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a retired executive secretary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Elsen

James Reginald Elsen, 78, died Sept. 5 at home in Richland.

He was born in Kenosha, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.

He was a retired machinist at Hanford.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.