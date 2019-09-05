Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 6
Lois I. McCaffrey
Lois Irene McCaffrey, 84, of Richland, died Sept. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a retired executive secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Elsen
James Reginald Elsen, 78, died Sept. 5 at home in Richland.
He was born in Kenosha, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.
He was a retired machinist at Hanford.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
