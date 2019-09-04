Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Sept. 5
Jerry R. Hauntz
Jerry R. Hauntz, 73, of Kennewick, died Sept. 3 in Pasco.
He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 37 years.
He retired from ML Cabinet Sales.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Mornay R. Schoner
Mornay Rainier Schoner, 21, died Aug. 29 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and lived in Kennewick for five years.
She was a customer service representative for Amazon.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alan C. Walker
Alan Charles Walker, 72, of Richland, died Sept. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired Department of Energy Safeguards and Security manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby A. Bott
Ruby Alice Bott, 90, of Kennewick, died Aug. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in South Dakota and lived in the Tri-City area since 2007.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
LeRoy ‘Gene’ Thompson
LeRoy “Gene” Thompson, 85, of Kennewick, died Sept. 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.
He was a retired carpenter at the Hanford site.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria Del Rocio Sandoval
Maria Del Rocio Sandoval, 52, of Pasco, died Sept. 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger A. Gebeke Sr.
Roger Allen Gebeke Sr., 69, died Sept. 2 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Moorhead, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a retired welder for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Cruz Marcelo
Laura Cruz Marcelo, 84, of Kennewick, died Sept. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Meycauayan, Philipines, and lived in the Tri-City area for more than a year.
She was a retired pediatrician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
